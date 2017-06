Supreme court condemns 4 ex students for bullying

Rome, June 8 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday upheld what could be the first conviction in Italy for bullying by minors. The court upheld suspended prison sentences of 10 months handed down by a Naples juvenile court to four former students who carried out "persecutory acts" on a fellow pupil. The victim moved to the northern Piedmont region as a result of the bullying, which was uncovered when he ended up in hospital with an eye injury.