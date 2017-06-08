Rome

M5S MP blasts vaccines decree, Lorenzin to sue

Sibilia said decree making vaccines obligatory 'senseless'

Rome, June 8 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin has told her lawyers to sue 5-Star Movement (M5S) MP Carlo Sibilia over his comments about the government's bill making vaccinations obligatory for school admission, the ministry said on Thursday. The decree reintroduce the obligation for vaccinations for school admission for children aged up to six. It also increases the number of compulsory vaccinations from four to 12. Italy has suffered an upsurge in measles cases amid growing vaccine skepticism. "The immediate, obligatory vaccine should be one against the madness of Health Minister Lorenzin," Sibilia wrote on his Fracebook page. "Who knows if one day we will find out how many Rolexes the minister received to write this decree? "The coercion over the 12 vaccines is senseless. There is no emergency in Italy that justifies these obligatory vaccines. "This decree will be one of the many stupid things done by the government of (ex-premier Matteo) Renzi that we will cancel out as soon as we are in government". The ministry statement said Sibilia's comments were "groundless and with defamatory content". Lorenzin added that the comments showed that the M5S was not sincere when it denied being against vaccines.

