Four Italians among world's top 200 universities

Rome, June 8 - For the first time, four Italian institutions are among the top 200 in the QS World University Rankings, which was released on Thursday. They are Milan Polytechnic, which has climbed 13 positions to 170th, Bologna University (188th) and new entries from Pisa - the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna Pisa and the Scuola Normale Superiore, which were joint 192nd. For the sixth consecutive year the ranking was headed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).