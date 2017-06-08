Soccer: Italy on right road after Uruguay win - Ventura

Rome, June 8 - Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura said he is happy with his side's progress after they beat Uruguay 3-0 in Nice in a friendly on Wednesday. Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez set the Azzurri on their way with a spectacular own goal early on. Eder head home a Manolo Gabbiadini cross and Daniele De Rossi converted a penalty in the second half. "This win means that we are slowly closing in on the objectives that we set," said Ventura. "I saw a good mentality, the team had the right approach and gave up little to nothing while creating a lot. "Apart from the goals, I counted seven shots on target. I'm happy but the boys above all should be happy. "We're on the right road, we have the chance to become something special in the future". Italy take on international minnows Liechtenstein in a World Cup qualifier in Udine on Sunday. Ventura's men will be looking to pile up a big score. The Azzurri are second to Spain in European World Cup qualifying group G on goal difference. Both teams have 13 points from five games. Own goal helps Italy to 3-0 win over understrength Uruguay Eds: With AP Photos. Nice NICE, France (AP) - A highly embarrassing own goal helped Italy to a 3-0 win over an understrength Uruguay side in a friendly Wednesday. With his back to the goal, Italy forward Andrea Belotti used his chest to control a long pass from Lorenzo Insigne and Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez struck the ball decisively into the far corner of his own net seven minutes in. Eight minutes from time, substitute Eder redirected in a cross from Manolo Gabbiadini. Daniele De Rossi added a penalty in stoppage time following a foul by Gimenez on Stephan El Shaarawy. It was De Rossi's 21st goal for Italy, moving the midfielder into 12th position on the national team's all-time list ahead of 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi. The only negative note for Italy was an apparent injury to midfielder Claudio Marchisio. "Slowly but surely we're achieving the goals we set out for ourselves," Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura said. "We're on the right path." Italy hosts Liechtenstein in World Cup qualifying on Sunday. Uruguay was without key forwards Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, while Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon was rested in favor of 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal. Between them, the two countries have won a combined six World Cups - four for Italy and two for Uruguay. d to Italy's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein in Udine. Already 17,000 tickets have been sol