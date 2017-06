Alitalia:EC keeps 51% threshold,but room for manoeuvre

Brussels, June 8 - The European Commission has kept the obligation for 51% ownership of EU airlines to be in European hands, confirming the 49% threshold for non-EU investors, in new guidelines released on Thursday. However, extra room for manoeuvre is created by more precise definitions of Brussels' evaluation criteria on control and ownership. The rules are a factor in the search for a new owner for troubled Italian airline Alitalia, which is currently in extraordinary administration. "As in all sectors, having clarity helps investors," an EU source said regarding the impact on Alitalia.