No growth-crushing demands of Italy-Moscovici

Paris, June 8 - European Economic and Finance Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Thursday that Italy will not be asked to deliver measures that would endanger its recovery. "We won't impose measures that can reduce growth in a major way on member States," Moscovici said when asked about Italy's situation. When asked about risks related to the possibility of early elections, Moscovici replied: "The EU lives with elections non-stop. We are perfectly capable of facing all types of situation".