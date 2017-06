Mother of child who died in car probed for homicide

Arezzo, June 8 - The mother of a one-year-old girl who died on Wednesday after she left her in her car for six hours in a town near Arezzo is being probed for culpable homicide, sources said Thursday. Ilaria Naldini, a 38-year-old from Terranuova Bracciolini, left the 16-month-old in her car outside the council offices where she works in Castelfranco di Sopra.