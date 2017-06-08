Rome

Election law bill is dead says PD's Fiano (2)

Agreement breaks down amid PD-M5S tension

Election law bill is dead says PD's Fiano (2)

Rome, June 8 - A bill for a new election law backed by the four biggest parties "is dead" its rapporteur, Emanuele Fiano of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD), said Thursday. The PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) had been rowing intensely over the bill for a system based on proportional representation with an entry threshold of 5%. The plan was also supported, in theory, by Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the Northern League. M5S MPs had said they would break parliamentary regulations on Thursday and film themselves as they made 'secret votes' on the bill after the PD accused them of failing to toe the line in previous votes Wednesday. M5S leader Beppe Grillo had called a new online vote of supporters on the bill, even though he had said he was in favour. Fiano's declaration that the bill was "dead" came after a FI amendment was approved with the help of party 'turncoats' despite the opposition of the competent committee.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Federico, il giovane messinese che ha protetto il piccolo Kelvin

Federico, il giovane messinese che ha protetto il piccolo Kelvin

di Tiziana Caruso

"Chiedo scusa a tutta Italia per l'ignobile baciamano"

"Chiedo scusa a tutta Italia
per l'ignobile baciamano"

di Antonio Strangio

Auto si ribalta, muore 21enne

Auto si ribalta, muore 21enne

I nuovi clan di Camaro e Giostra, tutti assolti

I nuovi clan di Camaro e Giostra, tutti assolti

Incidente Gazzi, nessuna assicurazione

Incidente Gazzi, nessuna assicurazione

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33