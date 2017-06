Don't have courage to say I'm suffering - Zaghba's mother (2)

Bologna, June 7 - Valerria Collina, mother of third London attacker, the Italo-Moroccan Youssef Zaghba, said Wednesday she did not have the "courage" to say that she was suffering too. "In this moment it's impossible to say something that makes sense," she said. Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said that against an ever more unpredictable terror threat, "targeted and filtered" information was needed rather than a "huge influx" as at present. Zaghba was flagged on a watch list after being stopped from travelling from Bologna to Syria in March 2016 but appeared to have dropped off the radar somewhat despite being monitored by Italian police.