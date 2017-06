Turin stampede boy getting better (3)

Turin, June 7 - A Chinese boy hurt in Saturday night's Juve fan stampede in a central Turin square is getting better and may soon be moved out of intensive care and into a care ward at the city's Regina Margherita Hospital, medical sources said Wednesday. The boy, Kelvin, is no longer intubated, the sources said. "He is getting better all the time," one doctor said. Kelvin was the most seriously injured of the 1,527 people injured in the stampede, which happened when the crowd of fans watching the Champions League final against Real Madrid panicked for unknown reasons. Two women in serious condition at Molinette Hospital and a 38-year-old woman, also serious, at San Giovanni Bosco Hospital were said to be all stable. Interior Minister Marco Minniti visited the relatives of the most seriously injured in their various intensive care wards Wednesday afternoon.