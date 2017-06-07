Rugby: Italy to play Scotland in Singapore Saturday

Rome, June 7 - Italy is to play Scotland in a test in Singapore Saturday, the debut for new Scottish coach Gregor Townsend. "The Azzurri upped their pace in the last Six Nations," Townsend said Wednesday. He said Italy had shown an "excellent game" and had moved the ball around a lot. Italy finished last in the Six Nations having lost all their matches while Scotland beat Italy 29-0 on their way to three wins and a fourth-place finish, their best in years. Saturday's test, the first ever in Singapore, starts at 20:00 local (14:00 in Italy). Here is the Scotland team: 15. Duncan Taylor (Saracens) - 18 caps 14. Damien Hoyland (Edinburgh Rugby) - 2 caps 13. Matt Scott (Gloucester) - 37 caps 12. Alex Dunbar (Glasgow Warriors) - 24 caps 11. Tim Visser (Harlequins) - 31 caps 10. Finn Russell (Glasgow Warriors) - 27 caps 9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) - 5 caps 1. Allan Dell (Edinburgh Rugby) - 8 caps 2. Ross Ford (Edinburgh Rugby) - 107 caps 3. Willem Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) - 15 caps 4. Tim Swinson (Glasgow Warriors) - 29 caps 5. Ben Toolis (Edinburgh Rugby) - 1 cap 6. John Barclay CAPTAIN (Scarlets) - 60 caps 7. John Hardie (Edinburgh Rugby) - 15 caps 8. Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks) - 11 caps Substitutes 16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) - 25 caps 17. Gordon Reid (London Irish) - 24 caps 18. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) - 9 caps 19. Rob Harley (Glasgow Warriors) - 19 caps 20. Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh Rugby) - 1 cap 21. Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors) - 27 caps 22. Henry Pyrgos (Glasgow Warriors) - 21 caps 23. Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors) - 23 caps photo: Italy coach Conor O'Shea