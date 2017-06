Possible to sell Alitalia whole - Gubitosi (2)

Rome, June 7 - Luigi Gubitosi, one of three extraordinary commissioners running loss-making airline Alitalia, said Wednesday one of the possible goals was to sell the airline whole. "Absolutely yes," he told a journalist, adding: "however is it very early to comment on offers which we have just received". He was speaking after meeting Industry Minister Carlo Calenda. The commissioners have received 32 manifestations of interest in Alitalia, with Lufthansa saying it would not buy but was looking at the fleet and Ryanair presenting an offer for feeder flights. Ethad said it was open to boosting its ties while Delta said it saw progress at Alitalia.