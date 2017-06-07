PD 'serious' on electoral law - Renzi (4)

Rome
07/06/2017
Rome, June 7 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is "serious" about a new electoral law and Italians will see if other parties "pull back" from passing it, PD leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday, saying the PD had answered a call from President Sergio Mattarella. PD House Whip Ettore Rosato said there had been 100 'snipers' who secretly voted against the bill in the first vote. PD sources said the party was "ready" for a final House vote on the law on Monday. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), one of the four major parties to back the bill, continued to have second thoughts on some aspects Wednesday. Renzi said on Instagram: "The M5S have changed their mind on an electoral law that they themselves wanted and voted for. Two days have gone by and they've already changed position. Two days!" The German-style election system is backed by the ruling PD, ostensibly by the M5S, by ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right opposition Forza Italia and the rightwing populist opposition Northern League. Sources said 66 votes went missing from among the four parties in the 'pact' in the vote on Wednesday.
