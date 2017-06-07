United in terror fight Alfano tells Zarif

Rome
07/06/2017
Rome, June 7 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano phoned Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif Wednesday to voice condolences for the "brutal terror attack" that hit Tehran this morning killing at least 10 people. Alfano told Zarif that Italy and Iran were "united in a common commitment to the fight against terrorism that strikes everywhere, with the same contempt for human life". The ministers also discussed the crisis involving Qatar and nearby States and concurred that "the sides involved should refrain from all actions that could further compromise the situation, resorting to the good offices of the Gulf Cooperation Council". Alfano said "Italy supports the efforts of the countries that are working to reach a diplomatic solution to the crisis and welcomes all initiatives aimed at reducing tension in the Gulf region".
