Picasso 'On the Beach' to feature at Guggenheim in Venice

Venice, June 7 - An exhibition curated by Luca Massimo Barbero titled "Picasso: On the Beach" will go on display at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice from August 27, 2017 through January 1, 2018, in the Project Rooms exhibition space. The exhibition is a collaboration with the Musée Picasso-Paris national art gallery in the French capital, and it revolves around one of Guggenheim's most beloved paintings, Picasso's 1937 work La Baignade (On the Beach), which is part of the Venice museum's permanent collection. The exhibition includes three paintings and ten drawings Picasso completed between February and December of 1937 as well as a sculpture, all of which are being displayed together for the first time. Barbero's aim is to explore and shed new light on the connections the Spanish artist had with the Mediterranean, which played an important role in his artistic career. Picasso had his roots in Spain, went on to live in France, and had relationships with artists and art forms that had the Mediterranean as their frame of reference. The show is part of an intense programme of seminars, publications, studies, and exhibitions tied to the three-year Picasso-Méditerranée project sponsored by the Musée Picasso-Paris. More than 60 institutions have planned a series of shows on the "obstinately Mediterranean" work of Picasso with the goal of celebrating his art and his bond with the Mediterranean culture.(ANSAmed).