EC raps Italy on xylella (2)

Brussels, June 7 - The European Commission on Wednesday rapped Italy for its handling of the xylella epidemic hitting olive trees in Puglia, saying the government should do more by "acting promptly to remove trees in the buffer zone". The EC said much had been done but action in a 20km buffer zone north of Lecce should be more speedy. It said the removal of many infected trees was delayed or not carried out at all, "increasing the possibility of the disease spreading". Nature magazine also criticised Italy on the outbreak Wednesday, saying Rome had "failed" to contain the disease putting the "whole of Europe" at risk.