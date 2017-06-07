Rome

PD 'serious' on electoral law - Renzi (2)

PD ready for final vote Monday

Rome, June 7 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is "serious" about a new electoral law and Italians will see if other parties "pull back" from passing it, PD leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday, saying the PD had answered a call from President Sergio Mattarella. PD House Whip Ettore Rosato said there had been 100 'snipers' who secretly voted against the bill in the first vote. PD sources said the party was "ready" for a final House vote on the law on Monday. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, one of the four major parties to back the bill, continued to have second thoughts on some aspects Wednesday. The German-style election system is backed by the PD, M5S, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the populist Northern League.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Federico, il giovane messinese che ha protetto il piccolo Kelvin

Federico, il giovane messinese che ha protetto il piccolo Kelvin

di Tiziana Caruso

«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»

«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»

di Alessandro Tumino

"Chiedo scusa a tutta Italia per l'ignobile baciamano"

"Chiedo scusa a tutta Italia
per l'ignobile baciamano"

di Antonio Strangio

Incidente in via Bonino, grave un giovane

Incidente in via Bonino, grave un giovane

Perde il controllo dello scooter, è grave

Perde il controllo dello scooter, è grave

di Domenico Latino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33