PD 'serious' on electoral law - Renzi (3)

Rome, June 7 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is "serious" about a new electoral law and Italians will see if other parties "pull back" from passing it, PD leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday, saying the PD had answered a call from President Sergio Mattarella. PD House Whip Ettore Rosato said there had been 100 'snipers' who secretly voted against the bill in the first vote. PD sources said the party was "ready" for a final House vote on the law on Monday. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, one of the four major parties to back the bill, continued to have second thoughts on some aspects Wednesday. The German-style election system is backed by the PD, M5S, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and the populist Northern League. Sources said 66 votes went missing from among the four parties in the 'pact' in the vote on Wednesday.