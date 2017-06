Deputy NOE commander probed over CONSIP

Rome, June 7 - The deputy commander of the Carabinieri police's environmental department NOE, Alessandro Sessa, is under investigation for allegedly throwing investigations off track in relation to one branch of a probe into alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, sources said Wednesday. Sessa was set to be questioned by prosecutors on Wednesday. Last month Sessa spoke to prosecutors as a witness over the conduct of NOE officer Giampaolo Scafarto. Scafarto allegedly wrongly attributing to arrested businessman Alfredo Romeo, and not to centre-right politician Italo Bocchino, a phrase allegedly concerning a meeting with the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano. The elder Renzi is under investigation for suspected influence peddling while Sports Minister Luca Lotti is being probed for suspected revelation of judicial secrets.