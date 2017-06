Girl, 1, dies after being left in car by mother (2)

Arezzo, June 7 - A one-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest after being left by her mother in her car for several hours in a town near Arezzo, Castelfranco di Sopra, on Wednesday. The woman, a local council worker, left home to take her daughter to the nursery but instead forgot about her and drove to work, leaving the girl in the back of the vehicle. The girl was found and treat with a defibrillator by passersby, and then by an emergency medical team that called a helicopter, but it was impossible to revive her.