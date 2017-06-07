Tension over election law continues

Rome, June 6 - Tension remained high on Wednesday over a bill for a new election law that is the result of a deal between Italy's four biggest parties. A meeting of a committee to prepare the work of the floor of the Lower House had to be postponed due to differences between the groups - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD), the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the Northern League. The parties were not able to find a common position on the 209 amendments to the bill that will be put to a vote, including around 100 in secret ballots, sources said. The House will also have to vote on three petitions challenging the Constitutionality of the bill, which were tabled by the AP, CI and MDP groups. The new system resembles Italy's proportional representation (PR) system that was in force from 1948 to 1992, experts have said. At the weekend the Constitutional affairs committee looked at several amendments regarding the Lower House. Among other things, they cut the number of constituencies from 303 to 225 and abolished so-called "blocked" lists which completely prevent voters from picking their representatives and which has been a highly criticised feature of the existing electoral system. The PD, M5S, FI and League also approved an amendment quashing the possibility of standing in more than one constituency. In each constituency, therefore, those elected will be the ones who come first and then the top-ranking candidates on the list attached to each party. A deal was also made between the PD, M5S, FI and League on gender parity for the list heads. Henceforth, 40% of the candidates at the top of the party lists will have to be women. The parties also rejected an amendment from the small centre-right AP party - the junior government partner of the PD - that would have lowered the entry bar from 5%.