Environment G7: Galletti worried about multilateral accords

Bologna, June 7 - Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti admitted on Wednesday that he was concerned about the implications of the United States' decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on combatting climate change. "The United States' position on the Paris Agreement worries me also in regard to the functioning and strength of the multilateral accords, which are a great instrument, above all to protect the weakest states," Galletti said as he presented the manifesto of sustainability and growth for Italian firms in Bologna ahead of the Environment G7 in Bologna on June 11-12. "The multilateral accords makes it possible to keep the whole planet united, with agreements like the Paris one. "If the multilateral agreements become waste paper when a government changes, the multilateral nature changes, but the planet cannot do without them".