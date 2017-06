Soccer: Allegri signs new Juve contract up to 2020 (2)

Turin, June 7 - Massimilano Allegri has signed another two-year contract with Juventus following his current one due to elapse next year, the club said Wednesday. The Tuscan coach will therefore stay at Juve at least until 2020, it said. Allegri, 49, has just led the Bianconeri to a record sixth straight scudetto and a record third straight double with the Italian Cup. They lost the Champions League final 4-1 to Real Madrid, two years after losing it 3-1 to Barcelona.