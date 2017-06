Strategy agst terror says Alfano on Iran attacks

Rome, June 7 - A long-term strategy is needed against terrorism, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said after the terror attacks in Tehran Wednesday. "Terrorism strikes again in the East as in the West, further confirmation of the importance of working with all allies on a long-term strategy against terrorism that incorporates security elements with political dialogue on various fronts," he said. "Italy will not fail to provide its support by developing an active policy on several fronts," he said. At least 10 people were killed in two terror attacks in Tehran Wednesday, on parliament and the tomb of the Ayatollah Khomeini.