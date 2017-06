Riina in video-link to trial for 1984 train bombing (3)

Florence, June 7 - Former Mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina followed a Florence hearing for a trial into the 'Train 904 bombing' in 1984 via video link from a bed in Parma jail on Wednesday. The supreme court this week said the ailing mobster has the right to a dignified death, causing a controversy and indignation from victims. Riina is accused of ordering the attack on a Naples-Milan train that caused 16 deaths and injured 260 in December 1984. "He's very ill, no one can deny that," said the lawyer of the former Cosa Nosta head, nicknamed 'The Beast' because of his ferocity. The Cassation Court ordered a detention review court to re-assess Riina's detention in a prison hospital, where he is seriously ill. Relatives of victims including anti-mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, 25 years ago, and Palermo prefect Carlo Alberto Dalla Chiesa, have said he should not get a dignified death since their loved ones did not get one from him. Italy's anti-mafia and anti-terror chief prosecutor, Franco Roberti, has said Riina should not be moved from detention even if he is terminally ill because he is "still the head of Cosa Nostra".