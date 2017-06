Penis to be reconstructed with part of forearm

Turin, June 7 - A man whose penis was removed because of a tumour will have it reconstructed with part of his forearm in a ground-breaking operation at Turin's Molinette Hospital this week. During a symposium on sophisticated reconstruction techniques, a man with a micropenis will also have it rebuilt using the same method, the fruit of collaboration between the hospital's urology department and the Institute of Urology in London. "With an intervention of a few hours," Molinette sources said Wednesday, "you can achieve very satisfying results both from the aesthetic and functional standpoints".