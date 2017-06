Soccer: Juve's Allegri cited over traffic-cop row - report

Turin, June 7 - Turin traffic cops have reported Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri for allegedly insulting them after being stopped for breaching the highway code in the centre of the northern city, La Stampa reported on Wednesday. The incident reportedly took place a few days before Juve's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Saturday. The coach reportedly had a similar problem in his native Livorno in 2010.