Look in eye showed Zaghba radicalized - mother (2)

Bologna, June 7 - The mother of Youssef Zaghba, an Italian-Moroccan who was one of the terrorists involved in Saturday's London Bridge attack, said Wednesday that she knew her son has been radicalised by Islamist extremists. "When I went to England over the last year he was more rigid and from the look in his eye I realised that he had been radicalized on the principles and faith of Islam," Valeria Collina, an Italian convert to Islam who has separated from Zaghba's Moroccan father, told reporters are her home at Fagnano, near Bologna. "This happened in England. He had a darker look. "He demanded a lot of himself, he was very rigid, and he did not manage to be what he wanted. "He needed an external structure that gave him security. I think that was what drove him". Zaghba was stopped at the airport in Bologna on his way to Istanbul last year, on suspicion he was trying to join militants in Syria, and was put on an EU-wide database but not prosecuted. "Youssef's initial fear was to be arrested," Collina said. "Then he got his passport back and I said - 'at this point you have to be perfect, you mustn't look at strange stuff on the Internet, you must meet the right people, do the right things'. "He was working a lot and that put my mind at rest. "When he was working in a Pakistani fast food restaurant as a cook and as a waiter, he was working up to 10 hours a day".