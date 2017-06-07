Strasbourg

Italy behind in fight against corruption - GRECO (2)

Group of States against Corruption releases annual report

Italy behind in fight against corruption - GRECO (2)

Strasbourg, June 7 - The Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe (GRECO) said Wednesday that Italy is among the countries that have least complied with anti-corruption standards outlined by the organization. In its 2016 report issued Wednesday, GRECO said that Italy over the past five years has fully implemented only 33% of its recommendations to prosecute corruption through the introduction of specific crimes in the criminal code. Only Bosnia, Portugal and the United States ranked behind Italy in the chart. GRECO however said Italy has made progress in the transparency of political funding. On this front, Italy has fully complied with 71% of recommendations to increase transparency on the contributions to political parties, well ahead of European countries including France and Greece that complied with less than 40% of recommendations, the report said. In its annual report, GRECO reviews actions of its 49 member states in fighting corruption. Overall in the report issued Wednesday the organization said that countries too often overrely on the repressive aspects of fighting corruption and underestimate the effectiveness of preventive mechanisms, which often do not exist or are too weak.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Federico, il giovane messinese che ha protetto il piccolo Kelvin

Federico, il giovane messinese che ha protetto il piccolo Kelvin

di Tiziana Caruso

«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»

«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»

di Alessandro Tumino

"Chiedo scusa a tutta Italia per l'ignobile baciamano"

"Chiedo scusa a tutta Italia
per l'ignobile baciamano"

di Antonio Strangio

Incidente in via Bonino, grave un giovane

Incidente in via Bonino, grave un giovane

Perde il controllo dello scooter, è grave

Perde il controllo dello scooter, è grave

di Domenico Latino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33