Italy behind in fight against corruption - GRECO (2)

Strasbourg, June 7 - The Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe (GRECO) said Wednesday that Italy is among the countries that have least complied with anti-corruption standards outlined by the organization. In its 2016 report issued Wednesday, GRECO said that Italy over the past five years has fully implemented only 33% of its recommendations to prosecute corruption through the introduction of specific crimes in the criminal code. Only Bosnia, Portugal and the United States ranked behind Italy in the chart. GRECO however said Italy has made progress in the transparency of political funding. On this front, Italy has fully complied with 71% of recommendations to increase transparency on the contributions to political parties, well ahead of European countries including France and Greece that complied with less than 40% of recommendations, the report said. In its annual report, GRECO reviews actions of its 49 member states in fighting corruption. Overall in the report issued Wednesday the organization said that countries too often overrely on the repressive aspects of fighting corruption and underestimate the effectiveness of preventive mechanisms, which often do not exist or are too weak.