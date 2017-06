Council of Europe sounds alarm on magistrates in politics (2)

Strasbourg, June 7 - The Council of Europe on Wednesday sounded the alarm on magistrates who become politically active, through its anti-corruption body GRECO (Group of States against Corruption. The phenomenon of judges and prosecutors who enter politics and hold elected office before returning to their profession, particularly significant in Italy and the Netherlands, has a negative impact on the independence of the judiciary, GRECO said in its 2016 report. The report stressed the "inevitable risk, real or perceived", that the judiciary is politicized and the need to set limits to such practice.