Look in eye showed Zaghba radicalized - mother

Bologna, June 7 - The mother of Youssef Zaghba, an Italian-Moroccan who was one of the terrorists involved in Saturday's London Bridge attack, said Wednesday that she knew her son has been radicalised by Islamist extremists. "When I went to England over the last year he was more rigid and from the look in his eye I realised that he had been radicalized on the principles and faith of Islam," Valeria Collina told reporters are her home at Fagnano, near Bologna. "This happened in England. He had a darker look".