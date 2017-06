Roman Summer security plan amid terror threat-Raggi

Rome, June 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Wednesday that a special security plan will be in place for the capital's Estate Romana (Roman Summer) programme of shows and cultural events amid the terror alert. "We have already worked on a extraordinary security plan for all of the Estate Romana events," Raggi said after the meeting of a security committee. "The model will effectively be the one that was applied during (last year's) Jubilee, with a technical-operative secretariat capable of assessing any need immediately".