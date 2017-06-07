London

Zaghba on EU watch list but allowed to enter UK - BBC (2)

London Bridge attacker arrived at Stansted airport in January

London, June 7 - One of three London Bridge attackers, Youssef Zaghba, a 22-year-old Italian Moroccan national, was allowed into the UK when he arrived at London's Stansted airport from Bologna in January even though he was on an EU watch list, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Zaghba's name was put on the The Schengen Information System - a red flag warning system informing European nations if criminals are trying to enter their country - based on intelligence provided by Italian authorities in March last year. When Zaghba entered Britain, staff at passport control should automatically have been alerted by the Schengen system, BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said, citing unofficial sources. "One unconfirmed report suggests that did happen, apparently when Zaghba arrived at Stansted Airport in January - but that border staff still let him in," he said. Last year, Zaghba was stopped at the airport in Bologna on his way to Istanbul and was put on an EU-wide database but was not prosecuted. Zaghba, Khuram Butt and Rachid Redouane killed seven people and injured 48 others in Saturday's attack in London.

