Police chief says conscience clear over Zaghba

Lampedusa, June 7 - Police Chief Franco Gabrielli said Wednesday that Italy had nothing to reproach itself for regarding communication with the British authorities about Youssef Zaghba, an Italian-Moroccan who was one of the three terrorists involved in Saturday's London Bridge attack. "Our documents and conscience are all right," Gabrielli said. "We understand the difficulties and stress of those who are working in difficult conditions and are called on to manage complex situations. From a position of strength, it would be wrong and not institutionally proper to argue with those in difficulty".