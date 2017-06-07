Pope urges Christians, Jews, Muslims to pray for peace

Vatican city, June 7 - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on Christians, Jews and Muslims to pray for peace during the weekly general audience in St Peter's square on Wednesday. "Tomorrow, at 1 pm, the initiative 'One minute for peace' is renewed in several countries, a small moment of prayer to commemorate the meeting at the Vatican between myself, the late Israeli President (Shimon) Peres and Palestinian President (Mahmoud) Abbas". "There is much need to pray in these times, Christians, Jews and Muslims, for peace". The worldwide minute of prayer marks the third anniversary of a meeting at which Pope Francis joined with Peres and Abbas in prayer for peace in the Middle East.