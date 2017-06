Riina in video-link to trial for 1984 train bombing

Florence, June 7 - Former Mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina followed a Florence hearing for a trial into the 'Train 904 bombing' in 1984 via video link from a bed in Parma jail on Wednesday. The supreme court this week said the ailing mobster has the right to dignified death, causing a controversy and indignation from victims. Riina is accused of ordering the attack on a Naples-Milan train that caused 16 deaths and injured 260 in December 1984.