Attacks strike Tehran's Parliament building, shrine

Rome, June 7 - Twin attacks on Tuesday morning were reported in Tehran. Gunmen reportedly stormed into the Parliament building while a suicide bomber and gunmen targeted the Ayatollah Khomeini shrine south of the Iranian capital, causing several victims and casualties. One assailant also blew themself up in parliament, Kurdish media outlet Rudaw said via Twitter. Austrian agency APA cited Fars as saying ISIS has claimed responsibility. Gunfire could be heard on an audio recording from inside the Parliament building. National news agency Tasnim reported that at least seven people died in the attack and that four others are currently being held hostage. Iran's State television said four attackers were involved in the attack, which is still underway, according to the latest reports. The broadcaster said eight people were injured. Iranian news agency Tasnim also said that one of the gunmen was able to leave the building and started shooting in the street. Several people were injured in the attack that targeted the shrine, which is located several kilometers to the south and honors the founder of the Islamic Republic. The shrine was reportedly targeted by a suicide bomber and at least two gunmen. IRNA reported that one of the gunmen detonated himself outside the mausoleum. The semi-official Fars news said a woman has been arrested after the bomb attack and shooting spree. A person has died and at least five were wounded in the shrine attack, according to unconfirmed reports.