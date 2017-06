Italy must continue reforms - OECD

Rome, June 7 - The OECD called on Italy to continue with its programme of structural reforms in its latest economic outlook on Wednesday. "The public debt has stabilised in relation to GDP, but its high level remains a vulnerability," it said. "The government has earmarked 20 billion euros for bank recapitalisation, which, if it were all used, would increase public debt by 1.2% of GDP. Progressing on structural reforms and continuing prudent fiscal policies, by shifting the spending mix towards infrastructure, innovation and anti-poverty programmes, are crucial".