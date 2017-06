Month-on-month retail sales dip in April

Rome, June 7 - Retail sales dropped by 0.1% in value terms in April with respect to March and were flat in volume terms, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency added that sales were up 1.3% in value terms compared to April 2016 and by 0.3% in volume terms. It said sales of food products showed particularly high growth, increasing 4.1% in value and 1.9% in volume with respect to April last year.