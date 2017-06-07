Vatican City

Man can be without God, but God never without man - pope

Vatican City, June 7 - Pope Francis said God never abandons people, even those who reject him, during his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square on Wednesday. "We may be distant, hostile, we may even say that we are Godless. But the gospel of Jesus Christ reveals to us that God can never be without us. He will never be a God without man," Francis told around 15,000 faithful. "He is the one who cannot be without us and this is a great mystery. "God cannot exist without man, what a great mystery this is. "And this certainty is the source of our hope, which we find in all of the invocations of the Lord's Prayer".

