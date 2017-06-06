Parma

Boy, 2, electrocuted at home in Parma (3)

Sticks whisk into mains

Parma, June 6 - A two-year-old boy was electrocuted after he stuck a blender whisk into the mains at his home in Parma Tuesday. The Moldovan boy died in hospital, sources said. The boy was in the kitchen with his mother when the accident happened. The mother had a bad turn when he died.

