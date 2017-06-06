Boy, 2, electrocuted at home in Parma (3)

Parma
06/06/2017
Parma, June 6 - A two-year-old boy was electrocuted after he stuck a blender whisk into the mains at his home in Parma Tuesday. The Moldovan boy died in hospital, sources said. The boy was in the kitchen with his mother when the accident happened. The mother had a bad turn when he died.
