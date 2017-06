Sicily oil workers,residents exposed to asbestos-judge (2)

Siracusa, June 6 - All the workers at the Priolo Gargallo oil plant in Sicily and all local residents were exposed to asbestos, judges said Tuesday in the explanation of their sentence granting a living paid by work-accident agency INAIL to the heirs of a dead worker. On the basis of the recent sentence, former workers at the Enichem plant and residents are preparing a class-action suit which is expected to be heard shortly, local sources said.