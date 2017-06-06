Soccer: Totti repeats may play on (3)

Rome

Rome, June 6 - Roma great Francesco Totti on Tuesday repeated that he may play on somewhere after his recent last game for the Giallorossi after 25 years. "Meanwhile I'll enjoy a bit of R&R with (wife) Ilary (Blasi), then we'll see: it's not given that I've stopped playing definitively," Totti told the weekly Chi. The ex-Roma skipper is set to meet Roma executives returning from Boston this week after their summit with President James Pallotta, who has said Totti could become a sort of ambassador for Roma around the world. There is also a proposal from director of football Ramon Monchi who would like the icon under his wing, but with on-field responsibilities. There has been speculation that the 40-year-old may be lured to China to play on for a year or two. In the end, pundits said, Totti may be given the role of operational vice president - something like the role Javier Zanetti has at Inter Milan. Pallotta also indicated that Roma is set to pick a replacement for former coach Luciano Spalletti, who has moved to Inter, with Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco in prime position.

