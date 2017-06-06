Naples

Afragola high-speed rail station designed by Hadid opened (3)

'Italy can be proud of it' says Gentiloni

Naples, June 6 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Tuesday unveiled a new high-speed trail station at Afragola near Naples designed by late starchitect Zaha Hadid. The hub, which Gentiloni said Italy could be "proud of", will become fully operational on Sunday. The square in front of the hub has been named after Hadid, the Iraqi-British architect who died in March last year. Transport Minister Graziano Delrio called the hub "a great work". The 60-million-euro, futuristic 400m project has been dubbed Gateway to the South. It was one of the last projects of Hadid, who was the first woman to receive the Pritzker Architecture Prize, in 2004. The opposition, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) dismissed the grand opening as a stunt. "We are faced with pure propaganda, the hub is still a building site," it said.

