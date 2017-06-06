Genoa

Elderly brother, sister, found 'starved to death' (3)

In Genoa

Elderly brother, sister, found 'starved to death' (3)

Genoa, June 6 - The bodies of an elderly brother and sister were found in a Caritas home in Genoa Tuesday and police said they had probably died of hunger a week ago. The man, 68, and woman, 60, were found with a post-office savings book totalling 15,000 euros, a wallet containing some 400 euros and a tin of powdered protein, police said. An autopsy has been ordered. The couple were named as Franco and Renata Ricciardi, both from Genoa. The woman was found lying in bed while her brother's body was on the floor. The medical examiner, who said they had no external wounds, noted the emaciation of the bodies which were already in an advanced state of decomposition. There were no signs of violence in the house. The fridge was found completely empty. Prosecutors said they had opened a probe into culpable homicide against person or persons unknown.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro auto-moto Feriti due giovani

Scontro auto-moto
Feriti due giovani

«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»

«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»

di Alessandro Tumino

Omicidio, arrestati due fratelli

Omicidio, arrestati due fratelli

Sub 34enne disperso in mare

Sub 34enne disperso in mare

di Luigi Abbramo

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Le immagini straordinarie della balena nello Stretto VIDEO

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33