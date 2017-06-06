Rome

President pardons Thai drug convict Scomparin (2)

'Time served longer than sentence he wd have got in Italy'

Rome, June 6 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday pardoned an Italian man who has served 10 years and eight months of a 20-year, two-month Thai sentence for drug possession, Nicola Giuseppe Scomparin. The Ivrea native was found with around 32 grammes of heroin and nine grammes of marijuana and was held in Thailand from September 2006 and then in Italy from September 2012, with the sentence due to expire in May 2025. Judicial experts, advising the president, said the term already served was "notably higher" than one he would have got in Italy. Scomparin's good behaviour in Rome's Rebibbia prison was also taken into account.

