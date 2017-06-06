President pardons Thai drug convict Scomparin (2)

Rome
06/06/2017
Rome, June 6 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday pardoned an Italian man who has served 10 years and eight months of a 20-year, two-month Thai sentence for drug possession, Nicola Giuseppe Scomparin. The Ivrea native was found with around 32 grammes of heroin and nine grammes of marijuana and was held in Thailand from September 2006 and then in Italy from September 2012, with the sentence due to expire in May 2025. Judicial experts, advising the president, said the term already served was "notably higher" than one he would have got in Italy. Scomparin's good behaviour in Rome's Rebibbia prison was also taken into account.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»
di Alessandro Tumino
di Luigi Abbramo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online