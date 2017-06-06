Privacy watchdog sounds porn, Web giant alarm

Rome, June 6 - The head of Italy's privacy authority on Tuesday warned of the dangers of parents posting photos of their children on social media, saying the material could be used for pornography. "Online pornography, particularly on the dark web, is growing at a dizzying rate," said Antonello Antonello Soro in his annual report to parliament, citing recent studies. "In 2016 two million images were counted, almost double the previous year... An involuntary source are social networks that parents post images of their children on," he continued. His remarks came on the 20th anniversary of the entry into force of Italy's first privacy legislation on May 8, 1997. Data protection is "indispensable" in the fight against terrorism, Soro said. Recent history has shown that "in the face of the new threats privacy is not only possible but in actual fact indispensable for making counterterrorism activities more decisive, since they are less massive and so oriented towards more congruous targets. And so ensuring that we are more effective, not less free, in the fight against terrorism," he explained. Soro then pointed the finger at the "big brothers that govern the web", which have "all the means for directing their influence at each one of us, with the result that an increasing number of people … will be subject to decisive conditioning". Italy's privacy chief then turned his attention to the thorny issue of the use of wiretaps in criminal investigations, calling for the adoption of "adequate security measures by each person involved in every stage of investigations" to reduce the risk of the "fragmentation of the centres of responsibility". Soro also invited the media to consider the "distorting potential of the media trial, in which the logic of the audience and criminal populism risk making the presumption of guilt the real criterion of judgement". Lastly he said the answer to fake news is to be found not in technology but in a "strong public and private commitment to civic education in the digital society", the "systematic verification of sources" and "strong accountability on the part of everyone involved: from the individual user to editorial offices and, or course, the big web managers".