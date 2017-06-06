Rome's Globe Theater presents 2017 season

Rome, June 6 - The Silvano Toti Globe Theater in the heart of Rome's Villa Borghese will open its four-month-long season on June 22 with performances and special events, its artistic director and actor Gigi Proietti has announced. The only Elizabethan theater in Italy will debut seven performances and three special projects, with matinees and seminars at competitive prices to reflect on the poetic genius of William Shakespeare. The season will close on October 15, Proietti said Monday. A reported 65,000 people booked tickets last year - a successful season for a theater with a repertoire that respects tradition with a contemporary spirit, said its artistic director. This season of the Globe, which is owned by the city of Rome, will include daily performances at a time when theaters across the capital will be closed for the summer, Proietti noted. Rome deputy mayor, Luca Bergamo, said Monday that the Globe Theater will become part of a network of Rome theaters to be granted enough funding to plan seasons for three consecutive years. The Globe's season will debut with Troppu traffic ppi nenti, an adaptation in Sicilian by Andrea Camilleri of Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Giuseppe Dipasquale. The play Henry V (directed and acted by Daniele Pecci) will follow along with A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by Riccardo Cavallo), The Merchant of Venice (directed by Loredana Scaramella), Macbeth (directed by Daniele Salvo). The season will include Much Ado About Nothing in English, directed by Chris Pickles, and Edmund Kean by Raymund Fitzsimmons with Proietti as the lead and director. Special events will include the Love Sonnets directed by Melania Giglio, the musical project Playing Shakespeare and Shakespeare's Songs with Pamela Villoresi. Theatergoers will be able to buy a seasonal ticket at the Globe, which was able to keep prices down also thanks to funding from Banco BPM, which granted 35,000 euros, Proietti said. "The Globe has an unparalleled audience and I will certainly not increase the price of tickets because our public is mainly young". "This is why the support of private" donors is "fundamental" for a public institution, he said.