Ryanair presents Alitalia feeder flight offer (2)

Milan, June 6 - Ryanair on Tuesday presented a feeder-flight offer for Alitalia's long-range flights, the spokesman of the Irish budget airline, John Alborante, said Tuesday, saying "the details of the offer will be made known by the (Alitalia) commissioners" and that Ryanair is not interested in buying "the whole of the company". He added: "We have spoken to the government too and we said we are ready to put in 20 planes if Alitalia were to cut routes". Feeder flights are those connecting peripheral airports to a central hub, at the service of long-haul routes. Alborante explained that "Ryanair is the top company in Italy" and therefore it is ready to manage this kind of service in addition to its current low-cost service.