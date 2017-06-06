Ryanair presents Alitalia feeder flight offer (2)

Milan
06/06/2017
Milan, June 6 - Ryanair on Tuesday presented a feeder-flight offer for Alitalia's long-range flights, the spokesman of the Irish budget airline, John Alborante, said Tuesday, saying "the details of the offer will be made known by the (Alitalia) commissioners" and that Ryanair is not interested in buying "the whole of the company". He added: "We have spoken to the government too and we said we are ready to put in 20 planes if Alitalia were to cut routes". Feeder flights are those connecting peripheral airports to a central hub, at the service of long-haul routes. Alborante explained that "Ryanair is the top company in Italy" and therefore it is ready to manage this kind of service in addition to its current low-cost service.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»
di Alessandro Tumino
di Luigi Abbramo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online