Rome council OK's Roma stadium public-interest ruling (2)

Rome council OK's Roma stadium public-interest ruling

Over 120 mn in works for city

Rome, June 6 - Rome city council on Tuesday approved a public-interest norm on AS Roma's planned stadium in the southern Tor di Valle district after its size was halved and works for the city worth 120 million euros added on. The norm will be voted on by the city assembly next week, sources said. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said recently he would not, and could not, intervene on Rome's heritage superintendency's decision to designate the stadium site as an area to be preserved because of its historical interest. Franceschini pointed out that by law he could not override the superintendency's autonomy. The superintendency's ruling is one of the hurdles facing the multi-billion-euro project. Initially it was opposed by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) but the M5S dropped its opposition after the project was radically changed and downsized.

