Rome council OK's Roma stadium public-interest ruling (2)

Rome
06/06/2017
Rome, June 6 - Rome city council on Tuesday approved a public-interest norm on AS Roma's planned stadium in the southern Tor di Valle district after its size was halved and works for the city worth 120 million euros added on. The norm will be voted on by the city assembly next week, sources said. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said recently he would not, and could not, intervene on Rome's heritage superintendency's decision to designate the stadium site as an area to be preserved because of its historical interest. Franceschini pointed out that by law he could not override the superintendency's autonomy. The superintendency's ruling is one of the hurdles facing the multi-billion-euro project. Initially it was opposed by Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi and her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) but the M5S dropped its opposition after the project was radically changed and downsized.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
«La morte della dolce Serena ci ha lasciato tutti sgomenti»
di Alessandro Tumino
di Luigi Abbramo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online